ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hundreds of companies from across the country were in Rogers on June 16 for the Mid-America Aerospace and Defense Summit.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke at the event.

Chad Causey, the executive director of Mid-America Aerospace and Defense Summit says the summit allows companies to come together to meet and grow their businesses and hire more Arkansans in the industry.

The summit gives manufacturers a chance to connect and show off their wares. It also allows them to tap into an already large aerospace industry in Arkansas.