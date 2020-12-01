Companies participate in Giving Tuesday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – December 1 is Giving Tuesday and Facebook is kicking off its season of giving and announcing a $7 million match of donations to U.S. nonprofits.

The social media giant is also launching a new fundraising drives feature on community help to encourage people to give however they can.

You can get involved by starting a fundraiser of your own on Facebook, or share or donate to an existing one.

100% of what is raised for nonprofits on Facebook and Instagram goes directly to the organizations.