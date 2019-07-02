Company donates thousands of dollars toward flood victims

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Thousands of dollars have been donated to help those impacted by recent record flooding.

Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield presented a $5,000 check Monday, July 1, to the city of Fort Smith.

It was a show of solidarity for the organization, as many of it’s employees have been included in the number of those impacted by the recent flooding.

Regional Sales and Operations Manager Andrew Karabinos said, “Our operations were impacted somewhat, but (sic) many of our employees were directly impacted by it so. All the way to inconveniences (and) all the way to having to move and rebuild… and so, it really impacted us at the very core of what we do and we had to step up.”

Karabinos said the organization plans to make a $20,000 donation to the American Red Cross later in 2019.