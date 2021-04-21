Comparing vaccine clinic availability in NWA, River Valley counties

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – There are several vaccine opportunities in Benton and Washington counties, but when it comes to smaller counties, it might be harder to get a shot.

Ryan Cork with the Northwest Arkansas Council said the focus has been on opening vaccine clinics in larger areas like Washington and Benton counties, but you do not have to live there to take part.

“We had those clinics open two days a week in those specific counties, but its open to anyone in any county in the state of Arkansas that would like to come over.”

Cork said they are also focused on Sebastian County.

“It’s not excluding anyone, just seeing what worked in those spaces,” he said.

Matthew Hicks with the Sebastian County Health Unit said vaccines in this county have been plentiful.

“Tuesdays through Friday we have a Covid vaccine clinic,” he said. “Mercy and Baptist Health have some clinics going on and several of our pharmacies- I believe 11 of them-have different clinics throughout the day.”

Hicks said when it comes to smaller counties- like Crawford County- vaccines that were not originally available now will be.

“All the counties in the state, after yesterday with the Governor’s announcement, will be receiving Moderna vaccine so all the counties across the state will be offering some kind of clinic.”