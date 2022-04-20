MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There was a groundbreaking ceremony for Compass Cold Storage in Mulberry on April 20.

The new 70,000 square ft. facility will be located on Industrial Park Drive. The company will primarily work with food producers in the area to freeze and store poultry products.

For co-owners Doug Bowen and Darren Winstead, the groundbreaking was a culmination of years of planning and hard work.

“Six years ago we bought 189 acres of industrial commercial land and started this project three years ago and it’s coming to fruition today,” Bowen said.

“It’s amazing,” Winstead said. “This was an amazing journey. It’s a blessing, the good lord has just blessed us with the opportunity. This facility is just phase one of the project, and it is expected to create about 35 new jobs for the region.”

The building should be up and running next spring and the owners plan to start on phase two soon after that.