Conagra Brands recalls frozen not-ready-to-eat chicken and turkey bowl products

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Conagra Brands, Inc., Russellville, Ark. and Marshall, Mo. establishments, are recalling about 276,872 pounds of not ready-to-eat chicken and turkey bowl products.

The recall is because the products may contain extraneous material, specifically small rocks, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The scope of this recall has been expanded to include Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken Feta & Farro Bowls, Healthy Choice Power Bowls Unwrapped Burrito Scramble Power Bowls, and Healthy Choice Power Bowls Turkey Sausage & Egg Scramble Power Bowls produced on various dates.

The products were produced at two different establishments.

The full statement is on the USDA website.