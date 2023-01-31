WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspections Service announced on Jan. 31 that Conagra Brands is recalling around 2,581,816 lbs. of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination.

According to a press release from the USDA, the products were produced between Dec. 12, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023.

The release says the products subject to recall bear establishment number “P4247” on the cans, and the items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

A list of products and photos of labels can be found below.

According to the release, the problem was discovered when FSIS was notified after spoiled and leaking cans from multiple production dates were found in a warehouse.

The release says an investigation determined that the cans subject to recall may have been damaged in a manner that is not readily apparent to consumers, which may allow foodborne illnesses to enter the cans.

According to the release, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating the products, and anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

The release says the FSIS is concerned that some products may be on retail shelves or in consumers’ pantries.

The FSIS urges people who have bought the products to not consume them and to throw them away or return them to the place they were bought.