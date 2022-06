ELKINS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a social media post on June 29, the Elkins Fire Department reported that crews responded after a concrete truck rolled over on Highway 16 near Hollybrooke.

One person was transported to a medical facility by Central EMS.

Photo courtesy Elkins FD

Photo courtesy Elkins FD

Photo courtesy Elkins FD

The fire department extended their thanks to the Elkins Police Department, Elkins Street Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Goshen Police Department for their assistance.