BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Condoleezza Rice, the 66th Secretary of State, is headed to Arkansas to give a keynote speech at the inaugural “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” hosted by Governor Asa Hutchinson.

According to a press release, the summit will take place on October 19 in Bentonville and will “bring together thought leaders and policymakers from across the nation to discuss real, actionable ideas and policies that are impacting America with the goal to encourage problem-solving and practical solutions.”

In making the announcement, Governor Hutchinson said, “I worked with Secretary Rice in the Bush administration and her views on national security issues are essential with the current threats across the globe. In addition to the foreign policy discussions, the summit will hear from leading experts on the economy, education and many other challenges facing our country.”

Rice is the Tad and Dianne Taube Director of the Hoover Institution and the Thomas Barbara Stephenson Senior Fellow on Public Policy. In addition, she is a founding partner of Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel LLC, an international strategic consulting firm. In addition, Rice is a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences and has been awarded fifteen honorary doctorates.

The Ideas Summit is hosted by America Strong and Free, Inc., which is an education and advocacy organization. More information will be released in the future regarding event details, panelists, guest speakers and how to get tickets.