Confirmed EF-1 tornado hit Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — The National Weather Service Tulsa confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Franklin County on Friday (Jan. 10).

According to the Twitter announcement, the tornado was near Ozark, Arkansas.

“We also confirmed the localized damage near Cass was the result of non tornadic wind,” the NWS said.

The Franklin County Emergency Management posted the following statement:

“An official damage survey with our partners at the National Weather Service Tulsa was conducted this afternoon, confirming an EF-1 tornado (86 to 110 mph winds) impacted an area along Hwy. 96 at Brazil Trail , crossing over the Oak Bend Road area, and ending at South Ozark Estates along Hwy. 23 south.”