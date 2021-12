ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Traffic is congested on Interstate-49 north after two separate accidents. One near Springdale and mile marker 73.6, which has since been cleared, and one near Rogers, Exit 81, according to IDrive Arkansas.

Traffic is moving slow but not at a standstill. The middle and outside lanes are impacted near Exit 81, according to IDrive Arkansas.

Authorities are working to clear the vehicles.

Stay with KNWA and FOX24 for updates.