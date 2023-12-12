WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Congress sends legislation for President Joe Biden to sign into law which would authorize an electronic stamp for use through the entirety of a waterfowl hunting season.

According to a press release from U.S. Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas, the bill was led by Boozman, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas and Sen. Angus King of Maine.

The legislation is also cosponsored by Sens. Tom Carper of Delaware, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virgina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. Companion legislation was introduced in the House of Representatives by Congressmen Garret Graves of Louisiana and Mike Thompson of California.

The release says The House of Representatives on December 12 passed the bipartisan Duck Stamp Modernization Act of 2023 following Senate passage in July.

“Arkansas is the duck hunting capital of the world. This legislation will improve access for sports enthusiasts who enjoy this outdoor tradition and are committed to preservation of waterfowl habitat. I’m proud Congress has advanced this legislation to the president’s desk to be signed into law,” said Boozman, a member of the Migratory Bird Conservation Commission, which invests federal funds generated by the Duck Stamp in wetland preservation.

According to the release, the bill builds off a pilot program validating e-stamps for 45 days and extends use for the entire waterfowl season.

The release says Arkansas and 27 other states participate in the pilot program.

Duck Stamps will still be available for purchase from the post office and other authorized retailers.