SHARP COUNTY, Ark. – A Republican candidate vying for the 1st Congressional District Seat in Arkansas was injured Friday after a small plane he was flying in crashed near Highway 62 at the south end of the Sharp County Regional Airport.

According to KAIT, Jody Shackelford, challenger to Republican incumbent Rep. Rick Crawford and State Rep. Brandt Smith in the May 24 primary, was airlifted to UAMS in Little Rock because of the crash.

Shackelford was found to be okay and responsive, according to campaign manager Ethan Barnes, who spoke with KAIT.

Barnes said that Shackelford was preparing to land the plane Friday afternoon when the engine apparently idled.

He says that Shackelford’s family is asking for prayers.

Authorities have contacted the FAA to help with the investigation into the cause of the crash.