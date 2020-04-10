Congressional Delegation announces emergency funds for Arkansas higher education students

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack, and Bruce Westerman announced emergency grants to support postsecondary students and institutes of higher education impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The funds, totaling more than $100 million, come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which became law last month with the support of the Arkansas congressional delegation.
The CARES Act provides nearly $14 billion to support postsecondary students and institutes nationwide.
“The CARES Act is continuing to deliver necessary funds to help Americans during this crisis. These emergency funds will aid students impacted during this crisis as their schools have been forced to close and many have lost jobs,” members said.
The funding is based on a formula which includes factors such as the number of full-time students who are eligible for Pell grants in addition to total enrollment. Additional funding will be made available by the Department of Education in the coming weeks.
The following Arkansas colleges and universities will receive funding:
First Congressional District
|Arkansas Northeastern College
|$566,883
|Arkansas State University
|$9,258,158
|Arkansas State University – Mountain Home
|$1,059,570
|Arkansas State University – Newport
|$1,266,638
|Arkansas State University – Mid-South
|$855,413
|Black River Technical College
|$1,643,629
|Crowley’s Ridge College
|$265,023
|East Arkansas Community College
|$840,222
|Lyon College
|$680,216
|Ozarka College
|$797,075
|Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas
|$905,327
|University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville
|$1,029,926
|Williams Baptist University
|$528,271
Second Congressional District
|Arkansas Baptist College
|$831,019
|Arkansas State University – Beebe
|$2,141,764
|Baptist Health College Little Rock
|$876,349
|Central Baptist College
|$822,986
|Eastern College of Health Vocations
|$1,332,068
|Harding University
|$3,252,861
|Hendrix College
|$1,056,780
|Philander Smith College
|$2,143,674
|Shorter College
|$1,097,484
|University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College
|$4,476,116
|University of Arkansas at Little Rock
|$5,956,500
|University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton
|$1,861,056
|University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
|$972,976
|University of Central Arkansas
|$9,604,924
Third Congressional District
|Arkansas Colleges of Health Education
|$47,138
|Arkansas Tech University
|$7,098,986
|Ecclesia College
|$148,173
|John Brown University
|$1,316,339
|North Arkansas College
|$1,444,804
|Northwest Arkansas Community College
|$3,113,618
|Northwest Technical Institute
|$437,217
|University of Arkansas
|$15,454,361
|University of Arkansas at Fort Smith
|$5,511,303
Fourth Congressional District
|Arkansas State University Three Rivers
|$669,324
|Champion Christian College
|$87,078
|Cossatot Community College of the University of Arkansas
|$775,262
|Henderson State University
|$3,767,931
|JRMC School of Nursing
|$142,391
|National Park College
|$2,285,507
|Northern Technical College
|$59,671
|Ouachita Baptist University
|$1,344,385
|South Arkansas Community College
|$1,071,512
|Southeast Arkansas College
|$1,187,530
|Southern Arkansas University
|$4,025,613
|Southern Arkansas University Tech
|$782,909
|University of Arkansas at Monticello
|$3,223,313
|University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
|$4,295,429
|University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana
|$1,156,335
|University of Arkansas Community College Rich Mountain
|$542,149
|University of the Ozarks
|$1,011,314