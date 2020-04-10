Congressional Delegation announces emergency funds for Arkansas higher education students

by: Megan Wilson

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack, and Bruce Westerman announced emergency grants to support postsecondary students and institutes of higher education impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds, totaling more than $100 million, come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which became law last month with the support of the Arkansas congressional delegation.

The CARES Act provides nearly $14 billion to support postsecondary students and institutes nationwide.

“The CARES Act is continuing to deliver necessary funds to help Americans during this crisis. These emergency funds will aid students impacted during this crisis as their schools have been forced to close and many have lost jobs,” members said.

The funding is based on a formula which includes factors such as the number of full-time students who are eligible for Pell grants in addition to total enrollment. Additional funding will be made available by the Department of Education in the coming weeks.

The following Arkansas colleges and universities will receive funding:

First Congressional District

Arkansas Northeastern College$566,883                                
Arkansas State University$9,258,158                             
Arkansas State University – Mountain Home$1,059,570                             
Arkansas State University – Newport$1,266,638                             
Arkansas State University – Mid-South$855,413                                
Black River Technical College$1,643,629                             
Crowley’s Ridge College$265,023                                            
East Arkansas Community College$840,222                                
Lyon College$680,216
Ozarka College$797,075
Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas$905,327
University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville$1,029,926
Williams Baptist University$528,271

Second Congressional District

Arkansas Baptist College$831,019                                            
Arkansas State University – Beebe$2,141,764                                         
Baptist Health College Little Rock$876,349                                
Central Baptist College$822,986                                
Eastern College of Health Vocations$1,332,068                             
Harding University$3,252,861                              
Hendrix College$1,056,780                                         
Philander Smith College$2,143,674                 
Shorter College$1,097,484
University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College$4,476,116
University of Arkansas at Little Rock$5,956,500
University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton$1,861,056
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences$972,976
University of Central Arkansas$9,604,924

Third Congressional District                      

Arkansas Colleges of Health Education$47,138                                  
Arkansas Tech University$7,098,986                                         
Ecclesia College$148,173                                
John Brown University$1,316,339                 
North Arkansas College$1,444,804
Northwest Arkansas Community College$3,113,618
Northwest Technical Institute$437,217
University of Arkansas$15,454,361
University of Arkansas at Fort Smith$5,511,303

Fourth Congressional District

Arkansas State University Three Rivers$669,324        
Champion Christian College$87,078                                              
Cossatot Community College of the University of Arkansas$775,262        
Henderson State University$3,767,931                                         
JRMC School of Nursing$142,391
National Park College$2,285,507                             
Northern Technical College$59,671
Ouachita Baptist University$1,344,385
South Arkansas Community College$1,071,512
Southeast Arkansas College$1,187,530
Southern Arkansas University$4,025,613
Southern Arkansas University Tech$782,909
University of Arkansas at Monticello$3,223,313
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff$4,295,429
University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana$1,156,335
University of Arkansas Community College Rich Mountain$542,149
University of the Ozarks$1,011,314

