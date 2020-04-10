Congressional Delegation announces emergency funds for Arkansas higher education students

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack, and Bruce Westerman announced emergency grants to support postsecondary students and institutes of higher education impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds, totaling more than $100 million, come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which became law last month with the support of the Arkansas congressional delegation.

The CARES Act provides nearly $14 billion to support postsecondary students and institutes nationwide.

“The CARES Act is continuing to deliver necessary funds to help Americans during this crisis. These emergency funds will aid students impacted during this crisis as their schools have been forced to close and many have lost jobs,” members said.

The funding is based on a formula which includes factors such as the number of full-time students who are eligible for Pell grants in addition to total enrollment. Additional funding will be made available by the Department of Education in the coming weeks.

The following Arkansas colleges and universities will receive funding:

First Congressional District

Arkansas Northeastern College $566,883 Arkansas State University $9,258,158 Arkansas State University – Mountain Home $1,059,570 Arkansas State University – Newport $1,266,638 Arkansas State University – Mid-South $855,413 Black River Technical College $1,643,629 Crowley’s Ridge College $265,023 East Arkansas Community College $840,222 Lyon College $680,216 Ozarka College $797,075 Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas $905,327 University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville $1,029,926 Williams Baptist University $528,271

Second Congressional District

Arkansas Baptist College $831,019 Arkansas State University – Beebe $2,141,764 Baptist Health College Little Rock $876,349 Central Baptist College $822,986 Eastern College of Health Vocations $1,332,068 Harding University $3,252,861 Hendrix College $1,056,780 Philander Smith College $2,143,674 Shorter College $1,097,484 University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College $4,476,116 University of Arkansas at Little Rock $5,956,500 University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton $1,861,056 University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences $972,976 University of Central Arkansas $9,604,924

Third Congressional District

Arkansas Colleges of Health Education $47,138 Arkansas Tech University $7,098,986 Ecclesia College $148,173 John Brown University $1,316,339 North Arkansas College $1,444,804 Northwest Arkansas Community College $3,113,618 Northwest Technical Institute $437,217 University of Arkansas $15,454,361 University of Arkansas at Fort Smith $5,511,303

Fourth Congressional District