FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Third District Congressman Steve Womack and his team recently took time during the Congressional recess to visit Haas Hall Academy’s new River Valley campus in Fort Smith on Monday morning, August 21.

According to the press release, 85 scholars, faculty members, and guests were on hand as the Congressman toured Haas Hall’s facilities on the fourth floor of the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE) Research Institute Health and Wellness Center.

The Congressman visited the facility located at 1000 Fianna Way and personally interacted for nearly two hours.

Womack emphasized four points in his encouraging and motivating comments to scholars:

Secure a quality education

Make good decisions and behavioral choices

Take care of yourself, through good health practices, and

Regularly exercise a spirit of charity and service, through a willingness to give back.

He noted that these are all attributes encouraged and supported by Haas Hall through its motto, mission and crest, and that he is pleased the school now has a presence in the River Valley, having had many excellent experiences in working with the leadership, faculty and scholars at the Academy’s four existing Northwest Arkansas campuses.

According to the press release, after fielding questions, Congressman Womack led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and was presented with a plaque of the pledge from HHA – Fort Smith Headmaster Shane Miller. When accepting the gift, the Congressman stated that this would be one he would be taking back to his Washington, D.C. office.

In closing, Womack was issued a Congressional coin challenge by a Haas Hall scholar named Leonardo. They both had their coins on them, which resulted in both having to do push-ups, with a twist. Instead of the initial five agreed upon, they did ten, to show the importance of always trying to exceed expectations, “as average or mediocrity is unacceptable.”

Prior to leaving, the Congressman greeted each scholar individually and presented them with a challenge coin for the future. The coin is inscribed with, “Lead by Example, Lead from the Front,” through “Courage, Duty, Honor and Service,” great words to aspire to and live by.

Haas Hall Academy – Fort Smith thanks Congressman Womack and his staff for sharing their valuable time, knowledge and insight with us. The exchange was a wonderful opportunity for the Third District Team to see the new campus, which officially welcomed scholars for the first time on August 10, and for Haas Hallians to gain first-hand exposure to civics class in action from one of Arkansas’s four congressional representatives.