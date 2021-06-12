Congressman Womack honors students headed to military service academies

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Republican Congressman Steve Womack honored Third District students going to military service academies this coming year.

Fifteen students were honored at Saturday’s event.

Rogers student Diego Aguilar is going to the Air Force Academy and he says he had to go through rigorous work to get accepted, so he appreciates the sendoff.

“It means so much. It’s a huge opportunity for me and my family, so we’re super grateful for it,” Aguilar said.

Students in the academy underwent a competitive application process, where their academic records, extracurricular activities, recommendations, and leadership skills were taken into account.