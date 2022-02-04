ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Congressman Steve Womack spoke on the House of Representatives floor to honor Louis Bouton, the “Coast Guard Lady” of Rogers, who died last weekend.

“Mr. Speaker, I rise today to remember the remarkable life of an honorable patriot—the late Lois Bouton of Rogers, Arkansas. She died recently at the age of 102,” Womack began.

He discussed, while everyone knows her as the “Coast Guard Lady,” the nickname did not come from her 20 years as a U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla.

During World War II, Bouton enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard Women’s Reserve, where she acted as a radio operator.

“She was discharged in 1945 from the ‘SPARs’ – the acronym reflecting the Coasts Guard’s motto ‘Semper Paratus – Always Ready,’ Womack said.

“However, her passion for the service never left.”

Bouton spent time after the service visiting with wounded and recovering soldiers, as well as “always taking care of her fellow Coasties,” Womack said.

“This was just the start of her mission to uplift others.”

Womack noted in his speech Bouton wrote over 100,000 handwritten letters to greet and encourage personnel, with her words reaching Coast Guard members and their families all over the world.

“I want the nation to know this extraordinary American. Fair Winds and Following Seas to the beloved Coast Guard Lady from Arkansas. I yield back,” Womack proclaimed.

To see his full video speech, click here.