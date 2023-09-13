ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Congressman Steve Womack has announced he is running for reelection for the Third Congressional District of Arkansas.

Today, I am announcing my intention to file for re-election to the US House of Representatives representing Arkansas’ Third District. Fighting to combat this Administration’s far-left agenda, supporting our nation’s military, and serving the needs of my constituents will be my priorities for the next Congress. I am uniquely positioned to make a true difference in Washington. I remain committed to restoring conservative values–American values that make our nation the greatest in the world. It is the highest honor of my lifetime to have the trust and confidence of Third District Arkansans and I will always fight to preserve our shared values.

Congressman Steve Womack said in a news release.