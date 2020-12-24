Congressman Womack to vote to override defense bill veto

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Congressman Steve Womack

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas U.S. Congressman Steve Womack says he’ll vote to override the president’s veto of the defense spending bill.

The president vetoed the bill Wednesday, over concerns about protection of internet companies from being held liable for the content posted on their platforms. But several lawmakers say this veto would harm troops and national security.

“I was a soldier long before I was in politics so I understand the sacrifices and hardships that are endured by the men and women who protect our freedoms and I think it is an obligation on our part,” Womack said.

Womack and several other republicans have already said they would vote to override the veto.

The vote will take place Monday and congress will need a two-thirds majority to override.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers