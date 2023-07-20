WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The son of Congressman Steve Womack has received a new trial date after leading police on a pursuit earlier this year.

James Phillip Womack was arrested Jan. 23. Court documents say that he was charged with fleeing, criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a Tontitown Police Department incident report, officers spotted a vehicle with an expired license plate at a gas station. Police began following the vehicle and, after a failed attempt at a traffic stop, a pursuit ensued with speeds reaching over 90 mph.

During the chase, Womack reportedly committed multiple traffic violations, including driving on the wrong side of the road.

Womack was unable to keep the vehicle on the road. After getting stuck in some grass, he exited the vehicle, running west as police vehicles pursued him. He fell while attempting to jump over a barbed wire fence.

Police ordered Womack to get on the ground but he continued running, with three officers following him on foot. Police lost sight of him as he ran north around a residence.

Police searched the area and found Womack “laying down hiding in a row of bushes” near the west side of the home. The suspect was handcuffed and searched, resulting in police finding a container of marijuana.

A search of Womack’s vehicle turned up multiple drug paraphernalia items and a box of handgun ammunition. He told police that he didn’t have a weapon and had purchased the ammunition for a friend. When asked to name that friend, he could not provide an answer.

Womack’s trial was originally set for July 18. His new trial date is scheduled for Nov. 20.

Womack was previously arrested in Rogers on July 6, 2022. He was also sentenced to nine years in prison on gun and drug charges in 2019.