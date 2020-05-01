Congressman’s son on ADC’s COVID-19 early release list

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — James P. Womack, 32, son of Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR-3), is on the Arkansas Department of Correction’s (ADC) list of inmates being considered for early release in connection to COVID-19.

Inmates considered for early release must not have committed crimes that were sexual and/or violent, according to ADC.

Womack was sentenced in April 2019 to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to five felony charges for drugs and guns. Fifteen years is a suspended sentence, but if he gets into trouble again he would serve 20 years.

On February 2020, U.S. Circuit Court Judge Brad Karren, District 2 in Benton County, signed an amended sentencing order “to remove ADC on Count 3 (counterfeit substance possession).” Womack’s attorney in this case said, “it was a technical amendment because a wrong box was checked.”

The 2019 sentencing involved one case from June 2018 (two counts of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia) and the other case from September 2018 (three counts of drugs, drug paraphernalia and firearm possession), according to court documents.

PROBABLE CAUSE INFORMATION, 9/27/2018

James P. Womack was arrested by Bentonville police for:

Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. 2+ grams (F)

Possession of drugs and firearms (F)

Unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate certain crimes (F)

Firearm possession by certain persons (F)

Possession of drug paraphernalia-meth (F)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M)

Possession of controlled substance, schedule VI (M)

Possession of controlled substance IV, 2 counts (M)

Obstruction (M)

The affidavit states that on September 27, 2018, around 6:30 p.m. two Bentonville police officers went to the Woodsprings Suites based on a tip that Womack would be there in a red truck with a camper shell.

At the time, Womack was considered an absconder with two arrest warrants.

Arkansas Board of Parole: Parole Violation, no bond

Rogers PD: Possession of drugs with intent to deliver, no bond

Officers arrived at the location and found the truck, but it was registered to a Springdale man. From outside of the truck, looking in, the officers could see a gun wedged between the seat and console.

Minutes later, officers saw Womack and another woman come to the back of the hotel where the truck was. The officers approached him and asked his name. The first time he gave “Wilson” as his last name, but eventually admitted it was Womack.

The person thought to be a woman with Womack was actually a man and police allowed him to leave.

Womack, who police said agreed to speak without an attorney present, was taken to the Benton County jail by one of the officers.

The other officer searched the truck where in addition to the gun, a Ruger SR22, used syringes, glass pipe, pills, scales and other drug related items were found along with a cell phone.

Womack, prior convictions: