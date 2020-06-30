Congressmen react to patient protection

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Democrats and Republicans reignited their feud over health care as House Democrats advanced a plan to expand coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

The vote comes just days after the Trump administration called on the Supreme Court to scrap the program.

Democrats say their plan would help lower premiums, allow the government to negotiate lower prescription drug prices and incentivize more states to expand medicaid.

But Republicans like Arkansas Republican Representative Bruce Westerman call today’s vote political.

He said the solution to affordable healthcare needs to be a bi-partisan decision.

“I think Americans are tired of partisan politics on healthcare, it’s not a partisan issue. Every American is effected by healthcare, we need to come up with bi-partisan solutions to a non-partisan issue,” Westerman said.

With little Republican support the bill isn’t expected to go anywhere in the Senate.

But Rep. Westerman said he is preparing to file the Fair Care Act of 2020 which he said has some bipartisan support.