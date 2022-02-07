FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People who have close relationships at home, work, or in their community tend to be healthier and live longer, according to a press release from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI).

People are more successful at meeting health goals when working on them with others, according to NHLBI. They also offer these facts:

Heart disease is a leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States.

Most middle-aged and young adults have one or more risk factors for heart disease, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or being a smoker or overweight.

Having multiple risk factors increases your risk for heart disease.

Feeling connected with others and having positive, close relationships benefit our overall health, including our blood pressure and weight.

Having people in our lives who motivate and care for us helps, as do feelings of closeness and companionship.

The institute also recommends following these heart-healthy lifestyle tips to protect your heart:

Be more physically active.

Maintain a healthy weight.

Eat a nutritious diet.

Quit smoking.

Reduce stress.

Get 7-8 hours of quality sleep.

Track your heart health stats.

If you are concerned about your heart health, request an appointment with a cardiologist by calling (833) 757-WELL (9355) or visit NW-Physicians.com.