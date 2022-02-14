FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced Monday construction will begin at two high-traffic areas—both located on N. Shiloh Drive—the on/off ramp for the Fulbright Expressway and where Shiloh meets Steele Boulevard.

According to a press release, changes being made are aimed at alleviating westbound traffic from shopping areas east of Shiloh and Steele, as well as eastbound traffic from N. Gregg Avenue, both of which the City says cause backups between the intersections during rush hours.

Construction will reportedly require lane shifts and closures and delays along the area for the safety of the public and construction workers, the City said. Drivers are asked to be observant and use extra care when driving in this area.

This project includes “minor realignment” of the Shiloh and Steele intersection to create a standard T-intersection. It also includes the addition of a lane for eastbound traffic on Shiloh turning onto the Fulbright Expressway. Traffic signals will be installed at both intersections.

According to the City, work on the project is anticipated to be completed by September of this year. It is funded by the Streets Improvement Bond approved by Fayetteville residents in 2019.

For more information on the project, visit the City of Fayetteville’s website.