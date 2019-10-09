Construction begins for new Springdale animal shelter

The shelter is expected to open by late 2020 or early 2021

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Officials broke ground Tuesday, Oct. 8 for a new animal shelter.

City officials, Springdale Animal Shelter Foundation, designers and architects welcomed the city’s newest addition during the groundbreaking ceremony.

The shelter is expected to open by late 2020 or early 2021.

This is part of a bond issue passed by voters during 2018.

Mayor Doug Sprouse said the location of the shelter will be easier for people to get to and will offer more possibilities in the future.

“It’s a great location. It’s going to serve our residents very well, which you know… helps with adoptions,” Sprouse said.