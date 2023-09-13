BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Construction began on September 13 on a new project in downtown Bentonville called the Quilt of Parks.

It’s a project set to connect six parks and public spaces in the area.

Renovations on Town Branch Park began September 13 and next is construction of the A Street Promenade which is going to be a four-block pedestrian area.

The project is funded by the Walton family and the Bentonville Advertising and Promotions Commission.

Construction is expected to take 18 to 24 months.