ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Commuters in Benton County may have noticed some construction happening on Interstate 49.

The city of Rogers is building two new overpasses to connect parts of the town on opposite sides of the interstate.

The Uptown Overpass is already under construction and the Oak Park project should be starting soon.

Rogers city officials say that aside from being convenient for drivers, the overpasses will also help keep people safe.

“It’s going to be good for public safety,” said Peter Masonis with the city of Rogers “It’s going to lower response times. It’s gonna allow people to feel safer that are living here and working here. And, just to be able to get to the hospital quicker, just get firefighters to their house or place of business.”

Officials say the construction shouldn’t impact daily commuters.

Both overpasses are expected to be finished in the summer of 2023.