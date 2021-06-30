Construction on Bella Vista Bypass to close lanes

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Construction to build the new Highway 549 interchange, also known as the Bella Vista Bypass, with Highway 71 and Interstate 49 in Bentonville requires lane closures on Highway 71/ Walton Boulevard.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, crews will alternately close lanes on Walton Boulevard/ Highway 71 at the Bella Vista Bypass interchange to enable bridge and traffic signal work.

Various lanes will be closed during overnight hours beginning Wednesday, June 30. Work will end Thursday evening, according to ARDOT.

ARDOT says construction on Wednesday will last from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. On Thursday, work will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 11:59 p.m.

Traffic will be controlled by signage, construction barrels, and police enforcement. ARDOT says to watch for warning signs and safety personnel during the work. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.

ARDOT says the project is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes constructing approximately 2.8 miles of roadway with bridge structures on U.S. Highway 549, including a new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. Highway 71 in Bentonville.

More information can be found at on the project’s website.

Additional travel information can be found at iDrive Arkansas or ARDOT.gov.