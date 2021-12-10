Construction requires lane closures at Bella Vista bypass interchange in Bentonville

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Construction to build the new Interstate 49 Bella Vista Bypass interchange with Highway 71 in Bentonville will require various lane closures at the interchange, according to a press release from ArDOT.

Alternating lane closures will impact roadways connected with the interchange, including Hwy. 71/Walton Boulevard, Bella Vista Bypass and I-49 ramps during overnight hours Sunday, December 12 through Saturday morning, December 18.

Weather permitting, crews will close various lanes at the I-49/Hwy. 71 interchange to improve existing asphalt pavement.

The hours are as follows:

Sunday–Thursday night, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Friday night, 8 p.m. – 10 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled by signage, construction barrels, and police enforcement. Watch for warning signs and safety personnel during the work.

The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.