Construction requires more lane closures at Bella Vista Bypass

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
road constructione_1486494020709.png

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Construction to build the new Highway 549 interchange, also known as the Bella Vista Bypass, will require various lane closures at the interchange.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, crews will close lanes at the interchange to continue with pavement, bridge, and traffic signal construction.

ARDOT says alternating lane closures will impact roadways connected with the interchange including Highway 71/ Walton Boulevard, Highway 549/Bell Vista Bypass, and Interstate 49 ramps.

The closures will last during overnight hours Wednesday, July 7 through Friday, July 23, according to ARDOT.

On Sunday’s, closures will last 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. On Monday-Thursdays nights, closures will last from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. On Friday nights, closures will last 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

More information can be found at on the project’s website.

Additional travel information can be found at iDrive Arkansas or ARDOT.gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers