Construction requires more lane closures at Bella Vista Bypass

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Construction to build the new Highway 549 interchange, also known as the Bella Vista Bypass, will require various lane closures at the interchange.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, crews will close lanes at the interchange to continue with pavement, bridge, and traffic signal construction.

ARDOT says alternating lane closures will impact roadways connected with the interchange including Highway 71/ Walton Boulevard, Highway 549/Bell Vista Bypass, and Interstate 49 ramps.

The closures will last during overnight hours Wednesday, July 7 through Friday, July 23, according to ARDOT.

On Sunday’s, closures will last 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. On Monday-Thursdays nights, closures will last from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. On Friday nights, closures will last 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

More information can be found at on the project’s website.

Additional travel information can be found at iDrive Arkansas or ARDOT.gov.