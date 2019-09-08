Construction to close Benton County bridge

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Improvements to a local bridge will keep it closed for several months.

Benton County will be reconstructing and reinforcing the approaches to Snavely Bridge in the southwest part of the county.

The bridge, which crosses Osage Creek, will close on Monday, September 9, at 8 a.m.

When the creek rises during flooding, it washes parts of the approaches to the bridge and is a safety hazard for drivers.

The project is expected to take five months to complete. The county says the best detours are Highway 264 and Colonel Myers, or Highway 112 and Wagner Road.