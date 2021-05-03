Construction to close lane on Interstate 49 in Bella Vista

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
road constructione_1486494020709.png

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Construction on the new Bella Vista Bypass will temporarily close a lane on Interstate 49, according to the Arkansas Department of Transport.

Beginning May 4 through May 14, the outside lane of southbound I-49 in Bentonville will close for several hours overnight.

Monday through Thursday, lanes will close at 8 p.m. and open at 6 a.m.

On Fridays, lanes will close at 8 p.m. and reopen at 10 a.m. Saturdays.

On Sunday nights, lanes will close at 6 p.m. and reopen again at 6 a.m. Monday.
ARDOT reminds drivers to slow down and be cautious of those in the work zone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers