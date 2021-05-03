Construction to close lane on Interstate 49 in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Construction on the new Bella Vista Bypass will temporarily close a lane on Interstate 49, according to the Arkansas Department of Transport.

Beginning May 4 through May 14, the outside lane of southbound I-49 in Bentonville will close for several hours overnight.

Monday through Thursday, lanes will close at 8 p.m. and open at 6 a.m.

On Fridays, lanes will close at 8 p.m. and reopen at 10 a.m. Saturdays.

On Sunday nights, lanes will close at 6 p.m. and reopen again at 6 a.m. Monday.

ARDOT reminds drivers to slow down and be cautious of those in the work zone.