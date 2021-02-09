Construction to move forward on Fayetteville industrial park after concerns over unmarked graves

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville will move forward with construction after concerns over unmarked graves on property being developed for an industrial park.

Last week, KNWA/FOX24 reported on a new development, Fayetteville Industrial Park, underway at the corner of Leeper Drive and Pump Station Road.

People in the area raised concerns that there might be unmarked graves on the property due to its proximity to nearby historic cemeteries.

City officials tell KNWA/FOX24 that available documents don’t classify the land as a cemetery, so the city will move forward with construction.

However, the city says if human remains are discovered, all work will stop immediately.

Feb. 8, 2021, City of Fayetteville Development Services Director Jonathan Curth: