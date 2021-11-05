Construction to require lane closures at Bella Vista Bypass interchange in Bentonville

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Construction on the new Interstate 49 (Bella Vista Bypass) interchange with Highway 71 in Bentonville will require various lane closures at the interchange, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, crews will close various lanes at the I-49/Hwy. 71 interchange to enable painting, striping, and working on asphalt pavement.

Alternating lane closures will impact roadways connected with the interchange, including Hwy. 71/Walton Boulevard, Interstate 49/Bella Vista Bypass, and I-49 ramps during overnight hours Sunday, November 7 through Tuesday, November 23.

  • Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Friday nights, 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled by signage, construction barrels, and police enforcement. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov.

