Construction underway for Bentonville’s Osage Park

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A new outdoor destination is heading to Bentonville.

The Walton Family Foundation has unveiled plans for Osage Park.

The adventure park is open to all ages and abilities.

It will allow guests to explore wetlands, play sports, and enjoy local music.

Alison Jumper with the Walton Personal Philanthropy Group says the location allows the park to take in the sights and sounds of nearby Thaden Field.

“We’re excited to see new experiences for the citizens of Bentonville. We’re here located next to Thaden Field, which again gives people an opportunity to watch planes come and go while they’re being active in the outdoors,” Jumper said.

The park will help meet the demand for recreational green spaces south of Walton Boulevard, where 58% of residents currently live, according to the City of Bentonville.