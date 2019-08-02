Construction underway for NWTI welding expansion

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Northwest Technical Institute in Springdale is expanding its campus to welcome more students.

A little rain would not stop the school from holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday.

Dr. Blake Robertson is the President of NWTI and he says thanks to a gift of $3 million willed to the school, it will expand its current welding building from 5,000 square feet to 16,000 square feet.

“It will actually double our capacity for welders. We have 20 stations right now in a very small space,” Dr. Robertson says.

Dr. Robertson says the expansion should be completed by next June.