Contact tracing for COVID-19 increased to help slow spread

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — State officials say contact tracing for COVID-19 has increased to help slow the spread of the virus.

The Health Department began the efforts with three nurses back in March and now has 150 personnel tracking possible cases.

Of that number, 78 nurses are currently investigating cases and ten disease intervention specialists are working on contact tracing.

Software is also being developed to speed up the process.

“Yesterday we went live with a system called Situational Awareness Response Assistant or SARA, which is a system used to monitor contacts and it sends automatic alerts to people during their 14 day quarantine period,” said Dr. Nate Smith, Arkansas Sec. of Health.

In terms of contact tracing, Governor Asa Hutchinson said the goal is to continue having the same worker capacity for six or nine months to continue preventing the spread of COVID-19.