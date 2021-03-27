Continuing coverage: unemployment struggles across Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s an issue KNWA/FOX24 has been covering consistently for months: unemployment and the struggle to get checks into the hands of Arkansans.

“Everything’s really, really tight,” said Randi Smith. “It’s just me, I’m over 60 and it’s just a matter of being able to pay household bills.”

Smith from Bella Vista quit her job in March of 2020 due to health issues.

“I didn’t even file for unemployment til December 6th,” she said. “Here we are moving into April and I was told that it would take 16 weeks to get a decision as to whether you could get unemployment.”

Secretary of Commerce, Mike Preston said the state is doing everything possible to get these checks out quickly, but it simply takes time to go through each claim.



“These are all things that require a UI expert to go in and review the case and make a recommendation so that can take a number of weeks for them to go in there and make a decision,” Preston said.

The influx of claims during this pandemic isn’t helping, either.

“When you get several thousand of those, yeah it backs up and takes time,” Preston said. “But, we’re trying to get through those each and every day.”

While people, like Smith, continuing waiting on a check.

“I had some savings some things like that- I’ve used all that,” she said. “I’m not one to take unemployment food stamps things like that if I don’t need them, but I’m at the point now where I do.”

Preston said right now the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance system is being updated. He is hopeful the state will get back on top of sending checks and reviewing cases by the end of the month.