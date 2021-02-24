Controversy swirls over lowering of flags for Rush Limbaugh

FILE – In this May 14, 2012 file photo, Rush Limbaugh speaks during a ceremony inducting him into the Hall of Famous Missourians in the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is moving ahead with plans to honor the recently deceased conservative radio broadcaster by lowering flags to half-staff despite protests from some public officials who don’t see Limbaugh as worthy of the honor. (AP Photo/Julie Smith, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Palm Beach County, Florida, commissioner says flags won’t be lowered to half-staff to honor Rush Limbaugh despite an order from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Melissa McKinlay tweeted late Tuesday that the “lowering of flags should be a unifying gesture during solemn occasions.” She noted that while Limbaugh was a significant public figure, he was also “incredibly divisive.”

Limbaugh died of lung cancer last week at age 70.

He was a longtime resident of Palm Beach County.

DeSantis’ order set off protests from other public officials who also didn’t deem him worthy of the honor.