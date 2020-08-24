Convalescent plasma needed from recovered COVID-19 patients

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – If you’ve recovered from COVID-19, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks needs your help.

Anthony Roberts, Executive Director of CBCO, says convalescent plasma, also known as CCP, comes from recovered COVID-19 patients and just might be the key to helping current patients reach a full recovery.

Roberts says one study has shown 57% improvement in mortality for those who have received the plasma compared to those who have not.

With at least 100 unites of CCP on its shelves currently, Roberts says the blood center has an ample supply for patients, but with a new school year approaching and a possible rise in cases, more plasma donations are certainly needed.

Donors not only assist in the recovery of patients, they also can be entered in a weekly drawing by the blood center for a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card, thanks to government reimbursement.

If you have recovered from the Coronavirus and would like to donate, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks requires you to have your documented lab test and be at least 14 days symptom-free.

CCP donations can be done locally at the blood center collection site in Springdale.

For more information, you can visit the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks’ website.