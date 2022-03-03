SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On March 3, Springdale Police arrested a convicted sex offender for knowingly entering a public school campus.

According to court documents, Dr. Mark Edward Oesterle, 49, of Fayetteville, went to a public school campus in February, which is a Class D Felony due to his Sex Offender status. A Felony Information document was submitted to Washington County Circuit Court and an arrest warrant for Oesterle was issued on March 2.

In 2021, Oesterle pleaded guilty to one charge after sexually assaulting two minor teen girls at the school where he worked. He was sentenced to six years probation, fined $1,000 and ordered to register as a Level 3 Sex Offender.

Oesterle worked for Fayetteville Public Schools and was previously an assistant principal at the Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale from 2015-16. Before that, he was an assistant principal at Har-Ber High School from 2014-15.

He was booked into the Washington County Jail and released on a $3,500 bond.