RIVER VALLEY (KNWA) — A convicted sex offender who has failed to register as such is wanted by authorities.

Wilmer Joe Jones, also known as Joe Wilmer Jones, 53, is wanted on three felony warrants: two for failing to register as a sex offender and one for hot checks.

Jones is wanted by authorities at Van Buren Police Department, and Crawford County and Sebastian County Sheriffs’ Offices.

Anyone with information about him is encouraged to call police.