CONWAY, Ark. (KARK) – The search for a Conway teen is over after she was found safe and sound hundreds of miles away from home Wednesday.

After months, the family of Tanvi Marupally will be able to hug their daughter once again after the 15-year-old was found at a Tampa library around 1 p.m. CT.

According to police, Marupally was found a thousand miles from home after a resident in Tampa called in a tip to the National Missing and Exploited Children tipline.

“It’s a great thing. It’s really wonderful, I am glad that she is going to be able to be reunited with her family,” Wayne Bucanan said.

Bucanan lives in central Arkansas and he said when he heard Tanvi was found, he knew all of the hard work from everyone in the community searching and spreading the word paid off.

“The most important thing is obviously being able to get together with a loved one. Many times these things don’t end in a positive manner, so this is really great,” Bucanan said.

“I think the overall thing is that when people gather together and try to work towards a common cause, many times positive things come about,” he said.

Conway Police and US Marshals confirmed there will be a press conference Thursday with more details.