Conway mother says gift from Police Department and Punisher Motorcycle Club is an “unanswered prayer”

CONWAY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Thanks to the Conway Police Department and the Punisher Motorcycle Club, a child with special needs has his own set of wheels that will help him get around the city.

Bowen Bradford was recently diagnosed with a pseudo tumor. With the help of the motorcycle club, officers gave Bowen’s mother a bike trailer so she can pull the trailer behind and get her son out to the community and nature of the city.

Bowen’s mother, Sheri, says this gesture was more than just a surprise to her.

“I wasn’t just surprised, its a gift and an answered prayer for our family so that Bowen can get out and back on the bike trails without us having to worry,” Sheri said.

The Conway mom said they plan to be out riding on the trails and sidewalks soon. If you see them, be sure to give a friendly wave!

