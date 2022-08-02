CONWAY, Ark. – In a social media post Aug. 2, the Conway Police Department announced it had made an arrest of a man for “engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior with a minor.”

Arrested in connection July 31 was Harley D. Halbrook, 28, Conway, charged with sexual assault in the second degree, a Class B felony, distributing, possessing, of viewing sexually explicit conduct involving a child, a Class C felony, and video voyeurism, a Class D felony.

Police state that on July 30 the department received a call that a man was engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with a minor. Officers investigated and Halbrook was arrested the next day.

As is typical in investigations involving a minor, police have released no further information.

Halbrook is considered innocent unless found guilty in a court of law.