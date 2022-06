FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As many try to escape the heat of the summer, cooling centers provide air conditioning to those in need.

The cooling center usually provided by the Salvation Army in Fayetteville is closed for renovations on June 13.

Those trying to escape the heat can still cool down at Genesis United Methodist Church on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

For those in the River Valley, the Hope Campus in Fort Smith is also serving as a place to cool off this summer.