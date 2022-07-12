BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Heather Wegner, CPDT-KSA, professional dog trainer and owner of Northwest Arkansas’ CoolWag doggy daycare, recently achieved advanced professional certification by the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers.

According to a press release, this achievement makes her one of five people who have reached this level of dog training certification in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri. Recipients of this certification demonstrate the skills necessary to both train dogs and teach people how to train their dogs through exercises recorded and rated by a panel.

Certification also provides an independent measure of an individual’s practical understanding of the field of dog training, including training skills, instruction skills, training equipment and the application of modalities. Recipients must also engage in ongoing continuing education to maintain their credentials to ensure that recipients are continuing their personal development and applying current science and techniques with their clients.

They are also tasked with adhering to CCPDT’s Standards of Practice and Code of Ethics and Least Intrusive, Minimally Aversive (LIMA) Effective Behavior Intervention policies.