Coping with stress during the pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pause and take a deep breath to help yourself cope with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This recommendation coming from Psychiatrist Doctor Rick Smith with UAMS.

In fact, to keep your mental health in check, Dr. Smith said you need to pause disconnect from the urgency of the situation and relax multiple times a day.

He then compared this health emergency to the deadly flooding we across Arkansas last.

“We knew it was coming for weeks and even after it crested, the water was high and dangerous for weeks to come. unfortunately the same was true for this crisis. however, just like the flood, this crisis too will end and we will return slowly to normal activities,” Smith said.

Dr. Smith encourages you to be mindful of maintaining your mental health and assisting others when it is feasible and safe.