LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new Miss Arkansas was crowned Saturday night, with Miss Metro Cori Keller taking the top honors.

Keller is a native of Stuttgart and graduate of Arkansas State, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and a master’s degree in mass communication.

She currently works in Little Rock at the advertising firm CJRW, and sports fans can see her reporting on the sidelines for ESPN.

Keller has spent many years working toward this honor, beginning with her days in the Diamond State Princess competition at the age of 9. During these years, she has worked to benefit food insecure children with her initiative called Everyday Kids, Everyday Food.

She is succeeding Harrison’s Ebony Mitchell in representing the Natural State and will now go on to be a part of the Miss America competition.

The Miss Arkansas Scholarship Program is dedicated to providing scholarships for young women to continue their education.

Since 1932, the organization has helped thousands of young women, and in the last five years alone, they have awarded over $1 million in scholarships to candidates.

To learn more about Miss Arkansas, visit online at MissArkansas.org.