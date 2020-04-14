Coronavirus in AR: Governor announces 2 executive orders to help first responders, health care workers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday afternoon that there were 1.498 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas.

State officials also announced Tuesday there have been two additional deaths due to complications from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total of deaths to 32.

Governor Hutchinson announced Tuesday that he issued two executive orders to help first responders and health care workers.

One of the executive orders is to help first responders and front-line health care workers get worker’s comp if they get the coronavirus while on the job. According to Hutchinson, contagious diseases or viruses are not in worker’s comp unless they are in a hospital. The governor said this will help firefighters and first responders if they have a causal connection.

The second executive order the governor announced is liability immunity for medical emergency responders. This will apply to physicians, physician’s assistants, specialist’s assistants, licensed register nurses, nurse practitioners and licensed practical nurses.

To watch the full news conference, click here.